Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. SkyWest posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

SKYW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 527,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

