Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.73). Allakos reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Allakos has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

