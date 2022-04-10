Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.55 Million

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to report sales of $309.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.39 million and the lowest is $301.70 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $279.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRMT. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

