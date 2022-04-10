Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $15.73 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $78.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $81.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $101.54 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $113.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 299,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.