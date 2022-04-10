Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

