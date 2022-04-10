Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares posted sales of $476.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.59 EPS.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $634.20. The company had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $731.70 and a 200 day moving average of $801.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $616.41 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

