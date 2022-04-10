Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

