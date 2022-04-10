Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,095. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

