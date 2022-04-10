Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $353.43 million, a P/E ratio of -212.11 and a beta of 0.59. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

