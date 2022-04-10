Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.52. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $110.40 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

