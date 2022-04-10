Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after acquiring an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after acquiring an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

