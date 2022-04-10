Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 988,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $7,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $107,243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after acquiring an additional 653,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after buying an additional 353,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.