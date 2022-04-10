Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.19). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

CNK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 2,647,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $40,031,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

