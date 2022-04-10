Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.33. Dana posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. 1,410,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,829. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
