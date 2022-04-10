Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.33. Dana posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. 1,410,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,829. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

