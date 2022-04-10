Zacks: Brokerages Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will announce $82.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.79 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year sales of $335.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $346.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.41 million to $396.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LXP Industrial Trust.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,409,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 261,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.