Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). Nyxoah reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nyxoah.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYXH. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH remained flat at $$18.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

