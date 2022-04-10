Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 365,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

