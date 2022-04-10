Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,599 shares of company stock worth $20,833,864 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

