Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.20 Million

Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $93.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $421.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.90 million to $423.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $495.40 million, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $501.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veritex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,328 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veritex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

