Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

