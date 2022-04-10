Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Sell

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.17. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

