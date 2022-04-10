Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of LSPD opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.87. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 9.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

