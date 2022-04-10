Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,503,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.