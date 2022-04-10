Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) to “Hold”

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FTHM stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Fathom by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,542 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

