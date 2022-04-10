Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.71.

ZLAB opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,406,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.