Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

