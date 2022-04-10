ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0576 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $534,904.05 and $366.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00391020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00086594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00100066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

