Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $13.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

