Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Zeta Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

