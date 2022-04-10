Zetacoin Price Down 7% Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $151,390.15 and $4.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00766949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00203189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,028,869 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.