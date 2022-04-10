ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 25,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,441,074.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,982,529 shares of company stock valued at $166,345,594. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $55.36 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 197.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.