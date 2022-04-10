ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $425,838.55 and $35.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00566381 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.