Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,008.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 80,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

