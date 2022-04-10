Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

