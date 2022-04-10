Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.