Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.82 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $281.06 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.43 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

