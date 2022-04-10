Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

