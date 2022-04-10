Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $174.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

