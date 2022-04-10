Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

