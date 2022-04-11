$0.03 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. Harsco posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Harsco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 93.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $264,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $888.90 million, a P/E ratio of -280.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

