$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.