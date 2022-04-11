-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.18). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.74. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

