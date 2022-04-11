$0.12 EPS Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 750,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

