$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. New York Times reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $65,345,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New York Times by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

