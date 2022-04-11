$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,288,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

