$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $47.74 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

