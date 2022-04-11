$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,332. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 317.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 166,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 126,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

