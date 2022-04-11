$0.84 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

