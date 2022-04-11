$1.14 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.20. Copart reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $123.37. 910,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,566. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

