1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 6,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,011,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after purchasing an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.