1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 6,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,011,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
FLWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after purchasing an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
